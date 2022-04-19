Rise and Phight: 4/19/2022

Last night was a bummer. The Phillies have now lost 6 of their last 7, which is as poorly as they’ve performed in a 7-game stretch since June 2019, when they went on a 7-game losing streak.

Aaron Nola looked good, but the bats were stymied by Rockies starter Chad Kuhl, who threw six shutout innings for just the fifth time in his MLB career (which dates back to 2016).

It’s a battle of the Kyles tonight in Colorado, as Kyle Gibson takes on Kyle Freeland. Perhaps we’ll get our first glimpse of Kris Bryant in a Rockies uniform. He’s not the kind of player you ever want to see in an opposing lineup (i.e. he is good) but I’m still looking forward to watching him pla

My apologies for not posting Rise and Phight yesterday. As this blog’s resident Canadian, I forgot that Easter Monday is not a national holiday in the US. My bad.

MLB news: