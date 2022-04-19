Gamethread 4/19: Phillies at Rockies

Phillies hitters and relievers squandered a good start from Aaron Nola last night, and fell to 4-7. That’s worrisome, but it’s worth keeping in mind that all but one (Giants) of last year’s 10 playoff teams lost at least 7 of 11 games at some point, and most of them more than once. And of course the Braves opened by losing 8 of their first 12.

The Rockies meanwhile improved to 7-3, tied for the best record in MLB (with the Mets, just to add insult to injury). They lead all MLB in batting average (.282), Slugging (.457), and OPS (.805):

The Phillies try another lineup tonight, and many will like Jean Segura leading off. Alec Bohm remains at third base.

This will make 12th different lineups for the Phillies in their 12 games. Of the 15 National League teams, the Phillies are one of seven which have used a different lineup for every single game coming into play today.

Kyle Gibson, who is apparently the 2022 Phillies’ ace, gets his third start of the season:

Former future Phillie Kyle Freeland (their 2011 35th round selection, who didn’t sign) takes the mound for the Rockies. Big off-season signing Kris Bryant is back in the lineup after a day off: