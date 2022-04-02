Gamethread 4/2: Phillies at Blue Jays

First spring appearance in a game for Zack Wheeler? We’ll take it. Even though the game isn’t on local television today, maybe you can find a stream of it somewhere. Who knows. Here are the lineups.
For the Phillies:
Wheels is on the mound #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/YkRuswGKxU— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 2, 2022
That’s a solid lineup, folks.
For the Blue Jays:
It's the final weekend of Spring Training!— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 2, 2022
@Sportsnet
@FAN590, https://t.co/LCxIWKC6ij pic.twitter.com/r7yNvJMvs1
Let’s talk about it.
