Gamethread 4/2: Phillies at Blue Jays

The Wheels on the mound go ‘round and ‘round

By Ethan Witte
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

First spring appearance in a game for Zack Wheeler? We’ll take it. Even though the game isn’t on local television today, maybe you can find a stream of it somewhere. Who knows. Here are the lineups.

For the Phillies:

That’s a solid lineup, folks.

For the Blue Jays:

Let’s talk about it.

