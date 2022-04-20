Rise and Phight: 4/20/2022

Happy April 20th! While today may not be a holiday you typically find marked on the American calendar, I realize for some of you, it’s one of the most important days of the year.

With that in mind, today’s links are going to be a little different than what you may be used to. Just a word of warning: Depending on your workplace, some of the links may border on the edge of NSFW-territory, so click carefully!

Phillies news

For anyone who is in Denver to catch the finale of the series between the Phillies and Rockies, there happens to be a little festival in town that you could catch after the game. Lil’ Jon is going to be there!

ICYMI: A story from 2020 about the side business of Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins.

How’s the view from section 420 in Citizens Bank Park? Not too bad!

MLB news

Are you curious about how “friendly” the different Major League stadiums are? Here’s a helpful guide to assist you before you go. (Note: Article is from 2017, so I can’t vouch for how up to date the information is)

A look at some former players who have been open about their recreational activities. Including that S.O.B. Tim Lincecum.

Alex Reyes earned a spot on the All-Star team as the Cardinals closer in 2021. But back in 2015, he earned a 50-game suspension for failing a drug test. Due to a change in MLB policy, he would not earn a suspension for that particular drug today.

Regardless of whether you choose to celebrate today, or if it's just an ordinary Wednesday, I wish you all a very happy, mellow day!