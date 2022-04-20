Rise and Phight: 4/20/2022

Happy April 20th! While today may not be a holiday you typically find marked on the American calendar, I realize for some of you, it’s one of the most important days of the year.
With that in mind, today’s links are going to be a little different than what you may be used to. Just a word of warning: Depending on your workplace, some of the links may border on the edge of NSFW-territory, so click carefully!
Phillies news
- For anyone who is in Denver to catch the finale of the series between the Phillies and Rockies, there happens to be a little festival in town that you could catch after the game. Lil’ Jon is going to be there!
- ICYMI: A story from 2020 about the side business of Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins.
- How’s the view from section 420 in Citizens Bank Park? Not too bad!
MLB news
- Are you curious about how “friendly” the different Major League stadiums are? Here’s a helpful guide to assist you before you go. (Note: Article is from 2017, so I can’t vouch for how up to date the information is)
- A look at some former players who have been open about their recreational activities. Including that S.O.B. Tim Lincecum.
- Alex Reyes earned a spot on the All-Star team as the Cardinals closer in 2021. But back in 2015, he earned a 50-game suspension for failing a drug test. Due to a change in MLB policy, he would not earn a suspension for that particular drug today.
Regardless of whether you choose to celebrate today, or if it's just an ordinary Wednesday, I wish you all a very happy, mellow day!
