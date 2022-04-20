Phillies MLR 4/19/22: We got wins! And Johan Rojas continues to steal bases

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 1

Colton Eastman - 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 3 GB, 2 FB

Connor Brogdon - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K, 2 GB, 0 FB

Roman Quinn - 1 for 3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, K (outfield assist, 2B)

Odubel Herrera - 0 for 4, RBI

Donny Sands - 1 for 4, 2B (passed ball)

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, R, RBI

Nick Maton - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI

After struggling his last time out, Colton Eastman put together his best start of this very early season. His 7 strikeouts were his most in a game since 2019. The offense behind him only had 6 hits, but made the most of them. Odubel Herrera made his AAA rehab debut with an 0fer effort. The guy who SHOULD be the next CF callup (until he inevitably gets hurt), Roman Quinn, 4 for 10 in his first 4 games since being re-signed by the org.

Harrisburg 12, Reading 5

Jack Perkins - 3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR, 4 GB, 5 FB

Erik Miller - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 GB, 2 FB

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 3, 3 R, BB, SB, HBP

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, R, 2B, RBI, BB

Vito Friscia - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

24 year old Jack Perkins has had two rough back-to-back outings to start the season, giving up 10 earned runs in 7.2 innings. Between he and reliever Nick Lackney they gave up 9 of the runs in this game. The offense wasn’t too shabby, collecting 10 hits in the game, but were 2 for 17 with RISP. Logan O’Hoppe continues to mash and stole his 2nd base of the season. After a slow start Jhailyn Ortiz’s bat has come alive. However, this was just only his 2nd game in 10 this season in which he hasn’t struck out (15 strikeouts to just 2 walks in 39 at-bats).

Jersey Shore 7, Asheville 6

Victor Vargas - 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 4 GB, 2 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 3, R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

Luis Garcia - 1 for 5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 5, 2 R, SB

Casey Martin - 1 for 4, R, BB, 2 K

Nick Matera - 3 for 4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Baron Radcliff - 2 for 5, 2B, RBI, K

DJ Stewart - 1 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

McCarthy Tatum - 0 for 2, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB

Nicolas Torres - 1 for 3, BB

A wild one in Lakewood last night saw the BlueClaws pick up just their 2nd win of the season. They crushed 5 runs in the 1st inning, but were silenced through the next 6 innings. Nick Matera would then plate the tying and go-ahead runs via his 1st HR of the season (a 2-run blast). Jersey Shore’s ridiculous pace at which they are stealing bases remains astounding. Rojas picks up #10, while Ethan Wilson notches #9.

Clearwater 2, Tampa 1

Micah Ottenbreit - 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, HBP, 1 GB, 1 FB

Rodolfo Sanchez - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K, 1 GB, 0 FB

Yhoswar Garcia - 1 for 4, K, CS

Hao Yu Lee - 0 for 4, 2 K

Jadiel Sanchez - 2 for 4, R, K

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 3, 2 K

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 3, R, K, SB

Arturo De Freitas - 2 for 4, RBI, K

Felix Reyes - 0 for 3, K

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 3, K, SB

The Threshers also win just their 2nd game of the season, also in dramatic fashion. Arturo De Freitas singled home Jadiel Sanchez in the bottom of the 9th for the walk-off win. 18 year old Micah Ottenbreit wasn’t exactly sharp and as noted by our FOTB, Matt Winkelman, saw a drop in velo. Other quick notes, Jadiel Sanchez continues to set himself apart at the plate and if he keeps this up could see Jersey Shore even sooner than the draft. Jamari Baylor hasn’t hit the ball very well, but is stealing bases (he stole his 5th last night despite only hitting .067).