Gamethread 4/20: Phillies at Rockies

The Phillies suffered another tough loss last night, and have now dropped 7 of their last 8, and are in last place in the NL East, 5 games behind the Mets.

They can quickly get back in the race, but need to start winning some games.

Zach Eflin takes the mound today for his third start. The only change in the lineup is Johan Camargo at shortstop and batting 8th after Didi Gregorius got hit on the hand yesterday. That’s enough to make it 13 lineups in 13 games. Coming into play today 14 of the 30 teams had used a different lineup in every game.

Righty German Marquez goes for Colorado: