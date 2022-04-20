Now let’s get the hell out of here: Phillies 9, Rockies 6

Coors Field has been a mile high disaster area for the Phillies in recent years, and that trend certainly continued in the first two games of this year’s trip. But thanks to four home runs, the Phillies were able to salvage the final game of the series and defeat the Rockies 9-6.

When they fell behind 2-0 in the early going, most people (myself included) figured they were headed to yet another loss. That’s what tends to happen when a team is in a bad spell like the one the Phillies have been in. Thankfully, the Phillies’ offense responded, and gave us hope that they would start winning games the way we all expected before the season began: By hitting some dingers!

In a surprise development, a home run by Nick Castellanos actually helped avert a disaster (at least as far as the Phillies are concerned).

Later in the inning, Alec Bohm showed why the Phillies are being very patient with his defense:

Bohm would later drive in another run with his league-leading fourth sacrifice fly of the season. He even added a nice defensive play for good measure.

The home runs turned out to be crucial, because it wasn’t a particularly great day for a couple of their pitchers. Zach Eflin’s shaky start to 2022 continued as he allowed four runs in 5.2 innings, and Jeurys Familia struggled for the second straight day in relief.

Fortunately, the Phillies weren’t done smashing. In honor of 4/20, Kyle Schwarber made sure this baseball got nice and high:

That baseball was crushed, demolished, hammered, etc. pic.twitter.com/dyaLVtQj6X — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 20, 2022

And the scoring was capped off by an unexpected, but welcome source:

Those four homers were enough to overcome both the shortcomings of the pitching staff as well as whatever awful curse the Phillies are under when they play in Colorado. Winning just one out of three against a team not expected to be contenders doesn’t sound like anything to celebrate, but when it comes to Coors Field, the Phillies should take their lone win and be glad they got it.