Rise and Phight: 4/21/2022

It’s always nice when the Phillies win the day before an off day.
The Phillies have given us a lot to be frustrated about recently. They have lost seven of their last nine and three of the four series they’ve played so far this year. Phillies pitchers have the third-worst ERA in baseball. The bullpen has the worst ERA in the National League.
That’s why I’m really grateful we finally get an off day, and I’m especially grateful that it’s coming the day after a win. Let's take a day to relax, enjoy yesterday’s win, and get ready for the emotional roller coaster that the next ten games without an off day will bring.
Phillies news:
- Jim Salisbury wrote that the Phillies needed to change direction yesterday. Looks like his prayers were answered?
- The Phillies were involved in a near-perfect game the other day. A perfectly umpired game, that is.
- The Phillies traded for minor league outfielder Dustin Peterson on Tuesday. He’s been assigned to Triple-A. Several guys will need to land on the injured list before he sees any major league time with the Phillies.
- Kyle Schwarber launched one into the third deck of Coors Field yesterday. It was the farthest hit home run in the majors this season. Looks like he’s finally heating up, which would be huge.
MLB news:
- Shohei Ohtani was unbelievable yesterday on both sides of the ball.
- No one is going to Oakland Athletics games. It’s a problem.
- They’ve been talking a lot about PitchCom on the broadcast this season, but if you’re anything like me, you might find yourself asking... what is it? Here’s an answer.
