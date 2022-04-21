Rise and Phight: 4/21/2022

It’s always nice when the Phillies win the day before an off day.

The Phillies have given us a lot to be frustrated about recently. They have lost seven of their last nine and three of the four series they’ve played so far this year. Phillies pitchers have the third-worst ERA in baseball. The bullpen has the worst ERA in the National League.

That’s why I’m really grateful we finally get an off day, and I’m especially grateful that it’s coming the day after a win. Let's take a day to relax, enjoy yesterday’s win, and get ready for the emotional roller coaster that the next ten games without an off day will bring.

MLB news: