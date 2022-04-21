Phillies MLR 4/20/22: Griff McGarry helium watch

Lehigh Valley 12, Rochester 4

Hans Crouse - 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 GB, 4 FB

Mark Appel - 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, WP, HBP, 4 GB, 0 FB

Odubel Herrera - 2 for 5, 2B, R

Donny Sands - 2 for 3, R, RBI, 2 BB (throwing error)

Darick Hall - 2 for 3, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, K

Jorge Bonifacio - 2 for 4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB, 2 K

Nick Maton - 1 for 5, R, K

Hans Crouse has struggled in the early-going this season, sporting a 11.05 ERA through his first 7.1 innings. A little troublesome considering he is likely their top call-up if there were an injury to a starting pitcher on the big club. Mark Appel gives up 2 runs and also his 2nd win. Darick Hall and Jorge Bonifacio both hit their 2nd and 3rd homers of the season to power the IronPigs to a win.

Harrisburg 9, Reading 6

James McArthur - 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 0 GB, 4 FB

Francisco Morales - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K, 1 GB, 1 FB

Jonathan Guzman - 0 for 6, 3 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 4, R, 2 BB, K, CS (catcher’s interference and passed ball)

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 6

Wendell Rijo - 2 for 6, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, K

Madison Stokes - 2 for 5, R, 2B, 3 K

James McArthur has certainly struggled his season, giving up 8 earned runs in just 9.2 innings so far. A bit of old Francisco Morales crept into the game last night, thankfully he kept it in check with the strikeout. Morales has 10 strikeouts to 4 walks in 7 innings pitched. The offense tried their best, outhitting Harrisburg 9 to 7, but were just 3 for 20 with RISP. The nail in the coffin was Reading giving up 4 runs in the top of the 9th, all coming off of reliever Bubby Rossman.

Asheville 3, Jersey Shore 2

Griff McGarry - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K

Ethan Lindow - 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 7 K, 2 GB, 1 FB

Dominic Pipkin - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Johan Rojas - 0 for 4, K

Casey Martin - 0 for 4, 2 K

DJ Stewart - 0 for 3, BB, K (throwing error)

Nick Matera - 0 for 4, K

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 4, 2 K

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, R, 3B, 2 K (throwing error)

McCarthy Tatum - 0 for 3, K

Nicolas Torres - 0 for 3, K

Exactly what you want to see from Griff McGarry as he gets further stretched out. It’s been argued he may have even better “stuff” than Abel and Painter, but the control/command will be a factor in his development. Converted “fairly interesting” starting pitching prospects turned relievers have been fairly decent out of the ‘pen so far. The offense was woeful in this one, but did in fact hold a 2-run lead going into the 9th inning. Reliever CA Francisco promptly gave up 2 runs in the top of the 9th and took his first loss of the season. Both teams combined for 32 strikeouts in this one.

Clearwater 3, Tampa 1

Oswald Medina - 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 3 GB, 1 FB

Yhoswar Garcia - 0 for 3, R, 2 K, HBP, SB

Jadiel Sanchez - 3 for 4, 2B, RBI, K

Freylin Minyety - 0 for 4 (fielding error)

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 4, K, SB

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 4, 4 K

Alexeis Azuaje - 0 for 2, BB, 2 K

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 2, BB, K, SB

Two straight wins for Clearwater as they get some tremendous pitching. The offense was relatively quiet outside of Jadiel Sanchez, who had 3 of the team’s 7 hits. Garcia nabbed his 4th stolen base. Jamari Baylor, who despite hitting just .059 through 17 at-bats, stole his 6th base of the season.