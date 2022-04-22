Phight Club: Week 2

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in under 1,000 words.

Week Record: 2-4

Season Record: 5-8

Game 8 (L) - Phillies 1, Marlins7

Box: Eflin (L): 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 4 K. Hoskins: 2 hits, BB. Harper: 3 K. Castellanos: HR, RBI. RPs: Nelson, Bellatti, Familia.

Storylines: The Phillies had eight hits but only managed one run. Nick Castellanos hit his second homer of the season in the eighth inning. The Phillies went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. The Phillies have a dominant losing record on Jackie Robinson Day, which might be karmic retribution considering the franchise’s infamous treatment of Robinson.

Game 9 (W) - Phillies 10, Marlins 3

Box: Suarez (W): 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR. Realmuto: 4 K. Hoskins: 2 BB, 2 runs. Harper: Double, 2 BB, 3 runs, 2 RBI, SB (home, first inning). Castellanos: 2 for 4, RBI. Bohm: 2 for 3, 3 RBI. Camargo: 2 RBI. Gregorius: 2 for 4. Vierling: 2 for 5, RBI. Stott: 5 K. RPs: Dominguez, Norwood, Falter.

Storylines: Everyone hits, woohoo. Well, mostly everyone. Alec Bohm continued his hot start at the plate with two hits and three RBI. Bryson Stott received the seventh Platinum Sombrero (5 strikeouts) in Phillies history. The most recent was Andrew McCutchen on August 21, 2021. Nine of the Phillies’ 12 strikeouts came from just two players - Stott and Realmuto.

Game 10 (L) - Phillies 3, Marlins 11

Box: Wheeler (L): 3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K. Harper: 3 for 5, HR, 2 RBI. Hoskins: 3 K. Schwarber: 2 for 4, HR, RBI. RPs: Sanchez, Hand, Alvarado.

Storylines: Zack Wheeler’s lack of Spring Training showed up in this game. Despite his hot start at the plate, Alec Bohm did not get the start in this game. He did come into the game at third base in the seventh inning.

Injury Watch: Jean Segura returned to the lineup after getting hit in the hand last Wednesday. He missed three games.

Series: Marlins win 3-1

Game 11 (L) - Phillies 1, Rockies 4

Box: Nola (L): 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K. Hits: Realmuto, Harper, Bohm, Segura, Gregorius. Hoskins: 2 BB. Gregorius: RBI double. RPs: Alvarado (2 WP), Norwood, Knebel. Runner Caught Stealing: Realmuto (2)

Storylines: This game was a tale of few hits and fewer runs. Since the start of 2021, this was just the ninth time out of 176 games a team scored one run or less at Coors Field. The Phillies have now lost six out of their last seven games, scoring just 14 runs in those losses. Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA) was overall good through the first five innings, but was pulled after giving up a homer to Charlie Blackmon and a single in the sixth. He threw 84 pitches.

Injury Watch: Bryce Harper is only being used as the DH in this series because his right elbow is apparently bothering him from last week. Girardi called it “a little irritation, a little tendinitis.” Segura remained in the lineup, which hopefully means he is clear of the potential hand injury from last week.

Game 12 (L) - Phillies 5, Rockies 6

Box: Gibson: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Hoskins: 1 for 4, triple. Harper: 1 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 3 for 4. Schwarber: 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI. Vierling: 2 for 2, RBI. RPs: Dominguez (L), Familia (BS, 1), Bellatti.

Storylines: The Rockies only needed to produce offense in two innings to beat the Phillies in this one. Three runs in each of the fourth and seventh were enough. Once again, the Phillies outhit their opponent (11-8) but unfortunately having more hits doesn’t win games, scoring more runs does. Familia earned the team’s first blown save of the season.

Game 13 (W) - Phillies 9, Rockies 6

Box: Eflin: 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 5 K. Castellanos: 3 for 4, HR, BB, RBI. Realmuto: 0 for 5, 2 K. Schwarber: 1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI. Bohm: 2 for 4, 3 RBI. Camargo: 4 for 5, HR, 3 RBI. RPs: Hand (W), Familia, Alvarado, Knebel (S, 2).

Storylines: The Phillies won on the backs of three homers, tying their season high. Alec Bohm hit his first of the season, but it was Camargo’s three-run blast in the seventh that made the difference in this game. Knebel picked up his second save of the season.

Series: Rockies win 2-1

