Phillies MLR 4/21/22: Small ball powers BlueClaws and Threshers to wins

Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 5

Ricardo Sanchez - 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 3 HR, HBP, 4 GB, 4 FB

Odubel Herrera - 0 for 4, K

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, 2 R, 2B, BB, K

Jorge Bonifacio - 1 for 4, 2 R, BB, 2 K

Dustin Peterson - 1 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI

IronPigs held a 5-4 lead heading in to the 8th before reliever Mark Kelly gave up the tying run. Then our old friend Braeden Ogle gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the 9th to take his first loss of the season. The offense had just 4 hits in the game and were 2 for 9 with RISP (leaving 10 on base). Newly acquired Dustin Peterson made his org debut.

Harrisburg 14, Reading 5

Noah Skirrow - 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 6 K, WP, 3 GB, 1 FB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 1 for 3, R, 2B, 2 BB, K (fielding error)

Madison Stokes - 0 for 3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Jonathan Guzman - 0 for 3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Hunter Markwardt - 1 for 5, 2B, RBI, 2 K

This game was a hot mess for the pitchers, combining to give up 16 hits and walking 8 batters. Noah Skirrow took his first loss of the season, but does have 12 strikeouts to 1 walk in 8.2 innings so far. Jhailyn Ortiz is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak in which he is 5 for 13 with 3 walks to just 1 strikeout.

Jersey Shore 7, Asheville 1

Cristian Hernandez - 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 3 GB, 4 FB

Jhordany Mezquita - 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 GB, 2 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 5

Ethan Wilson - 2 for 5, 2B, RBI, K

Casey Martin - 1 for 5, R, 2B, K

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 3, R, BB, K

DJ Stewart - 1 for 4, R, RBI

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 K, SB

McCarthy Tatum - 1 for 4, R, 2B, 2 RBI

Andrick Nava - 2 for 3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Nicolas Torres - 2 for 4, 2B, K

Cristian Hernandez makes his best and longest outing of this young season, picking up his first win in the process. Johan Rojas and Ethan Wilson had the audacity to NOT steal a base in this game (Carr picked up his 4th). Casey Martin notched his first extra-base hit in 10 games this season.

Clearwater 8, Tampa 3

Gabriel Cotto - 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, HBP, 4 GB, 3 FB

Alexeis Azuaje - 2 for 4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB

Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 4, R, RBI, BB, 2 SB

Hao Yu Lee - 0 for 5, 4 K

Rixon Wingrove - 1 for 4, R, 2B, BB, 2 K

Felix Reyes - 0 for 3, 2 R, BB, 2 K, SB

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 3, R, RBI, BB, K

Micah Yonamine - 0 for 4, 3 K

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 3, R, 2 K

Wilfredo Flores - 2 for 3, R, 2B, 4 RBI, BB

Despite striking out 16 times in this game, the Threshers made the most of their opportunities with men on base going 5 for 16 with RISP. Azuaje, Wingrove and Flores all hit their first doubles of the season. Not known for his speed, Jadiel Sanchez stole his first two bases of the season. Hao Yu Lee has struggled of late, going 2 for 19 with 7 strikeouts to 3 walks in his last 5 games.