Gamethread 4/22: Brewers at Phillies

The Brewers are in town for their once a year visit to the area, something that will change next season with a more balanced schedule.

Milwaukee is one of those teams that I would like to see in Philadelphia more. I’m a fan of good pitching and good defense and they have at least that first part down. Led by Kolton Wong, they’re defense is one of the better ones in the game. Their starting pitching, led by Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, has been very good as well, but luckily for the Phillies, they will miss both of them this time around.

The Phillies are coming off an off day, so they should be well rested to face a Brewers lineup that has five regulars hitting under .200 at the moment.

Oh. And Andrew McCutchen makes his return.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, hoping to build on a much more successful second start to his season as compared to his first one.

For the Brewers:

Freddy Peralta has struggled out of the gate for Milwaukee, dropping an 11.57 ERA on his first two outings. He’ll look to right his own ship tonight.

Hey, let’s talk about it!