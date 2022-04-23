Gamethread 4/23: Brewers at Phillies

Last night was a solid team win. Ranger Suarez had another good, if inefficient, outing for the Phillies. The bullpen has a slight hiccup from Jose Alvarado, but otherwise looked quite solid. The offense took a while, but delivered some timely hits to ultimately win the game for the Phillies.

Today, they’re right back at it at Citizens Bank Park. Here are the lineups. For the Philllies:

The ace is back on the mound, looking to rebound from a subpar last outing. He’ll have the same defense behind him to help get it done.

For the Brewers:

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers.

Let’s talk about it.