Brewers 1: Phillies 0, Offense ruins Nola’s best performance

For this first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies took the field on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball. On paper, there was potential for a pitchers dual, especially with Angel Hernandez as the home plate umpire.

For the first four innings, the offense for both teams was relatively silent.

To lead things off in the bottom of the fifth inning, Kyle Schwarber ripped a double to right field. Alec Bohm followed that up with a walk to put runners in first and second with no outs.

Johan Camargo took his cuts next but went down on strikes. A Matt Vierling single loaded up the bases for Jean Segura.

A horrendous strike call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez put Segura behind in the count. Jean chased a pitch, which Angel may have called a strike anyways, and popped up in foul territory.

With the bases still loaded and now two away, Rhys Hoskins stepped up to attempt to break the scoreless ball game. Unfortunately, Rhys would become the tenth Phillie to go down on strikes.

After five complete innings the pitchers battle continued as the two starters looked lethal.

Through five:

Aaron Nola: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO

Eric Lauer: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO

Nols continued to cruise through the sixth, retiring the side in order.

Lauer did his best to match Nola, as he stuck out Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos to start the bottom half of the sixth.

Nothing would come of a J.T. Realmuto two out double, as the Brew Crew’s starter punched out Schwarber to end the inning. The final line for the lefty:

6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO

The top of seventh inning continued on without much drama for the former LSU Tiger. On a 3-2 pitch with two away in the inning, Rowdy Tellez lined a ball back up the middle, where Jean Segura made this phenomenal play:

What a play by Jean Segura!



He robs Rowdy Tellez of a base hit to end the 7th ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Z4NWXLdRJl — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) April 25, 2022

Fast forwarding to the ninth inning where we finally saw a run cross the plate. Christian Yelich drove in Jace Peterson to score the only run of the ballgame.

Josh Hader would then retire the side in order to pick up his eighth save of the season.

The 1-0 loss spoiled what was Aaron Nola’s best outing in quite some time. The Phills fall to 6-10 with the loss.

Next up, the Rockies come to town with a 6:45pm first pitch on Monday.