Rise and Phight: 4/25/2022

As I sit here during the game and come up with links, the clear biggest story of the game will be Angel Hernandez.

That’s a shame.

Aaron Nola is spinning a wonderful game, freezing people with his curveball all night long, but the sheer ineptitude by Hernandez is not letting the Phillies’, or Brewers’ for that matter, offense get going. It’s almost hilarious how bad he has been as this game as unfolded and by the time you read this, his umpire scorecard will likely be available. If so, you’ll have to post it and discuss it, because I’m pretty sure it will look like a 4 year old trying to draw a circle.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: