Rise and Phight: 4/25/2022

As I sit here during the game and come up with links, the clear biggest story of the game will be Angel Hernandez.
That’s a shame.
Aaron Nola is spinning a wonderful game, freezing people with his curveball all night long, but the sheer ineptitude by Hernandez is not letting the Phillies’, or Brewers’ for that matter, offense get going. It’s almost hilarious how bad he has been as this game as unfolded and by the time you read this, his umpire scorecard will likely be available. If so, you’ll have to post it and discuss it, because I’m pretty sure it will look like a 4 year old trying to draw a circle.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In good news on the farm, Andrew Painter might be vaulting himself up a few lists with this kind of performance.
- With Didi Gregorius out lately, you’d think that Bryson Stott would be getting more plate appearances. Alas, no.
- Remember the three-error game from Alec Bohm? Turns out, Nick Castellanos made sure he wasn’t too down on himself after it.
MLB news:
- Ah, great, more baseball funny business from MLB. Such an awesome thing for baseball to do.
- Miguel Cabrera became the latest player to join the 3,000 hit club, an increasingly rare group of players.
- Is the supposed statistical relic, the batting average, making a comeback among front offices?
- There are more than just a few managers who are under fire here in the early going ($).
Loading comments...