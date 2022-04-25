 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread 4/25: Rockies at Phillies

Not 4/20, but again high time for a win (6:45 start)

By schmenkman
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

When the Phillies last saw the Rockies, it was on 4/20 in Colorado, and they badly needed a win after losing three straight and seven of their last eight. They got that win, thanks to a 5-run seventh inning that was capped off by Johan Camargo’s 3-run home run.

Since then they also won the opener of the Brewers series, but then dropped the last two and are again looking to stop the bleeding and avoid digging a deeper hole in their postseason hunt.

Kyle Gibson takes the mound for the Phillies, and the lineup is one we’ve seen a couple of times already:

Lefty Kyle Freeland goes for the Rockies, with this lineup (and “Phun Philly Phacts”):

By the way, there is also this news, which given how little playing time Bryson Stott was getting is probably for the best:

