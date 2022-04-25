Gamethread 4/25: Rockies at Phillies

When the Phillies last saw the Rockies, it was on 4/20 in Colorado, and they badly needed a win after losing three straight and seven of their last eight. They got that win, thanks to a 5-run seventh inning that was capped off by Johan Camargo’s 3-run home run.

Since then they also won the opener of the Brewers series, but then dropped the last two and are again looking to stop the bleeding and avoid digging a deeper hole in their postseason hunt.

Kyle Gibson takes the mound for the Phillies, and the lineup is one we’ve seen a couple of times already:

Lefty Kyle Freeland goes for the Rockies, with this lineup (and “Phun Philly Phacts”):

Phun Philly Phacts (& lineup):



✴️The 1st stock exchange was in Philly



✴️ Philadelphians consume 12 times more pretzels each year than the average American



✴️When invented in 1930, the Philly "CHEESEsteak" actually didn't have cheese. It was just a humble steak sammy. pic.twitter.com/b6A28ES53o — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 25, 2022

