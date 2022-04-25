We’ll take it: Phillies 8, Rockies 2

Not much has broken the Phillies way this season. From far too many of their hard-hit balls being caught to the Angel Hernandez follies, the Phillies haven’t had many games where things have gone in their favor. That was not the case on Monday night as a series of mistakes by the Colorado Rockies handed the Phillies a relatively easy 8-2 victory.

After one pitch, it certainly didn’t seem like it was going to be the Phillies’ night.

1st pitch & already serving ya up a hot cup of Joe ☕️ @cojo__18 ‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/aXZORycGun — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 25, 2022

When the Phillies loaded the bases - partly due to the first Rockies error on the night - and then didn’t score in the bottom of the inning, it felt like they were headed for another night of frustration. That feeling grew when Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk started off the second inning with another leadoff home run.

But those early home runs were about the only thing the Rockies did well on Monday, as they spent the rest of the game acting like they had no intention of winning. In the third inning, an error by Jose Iglesias gave the Phillies an extra out which proved critical when their outfielders apparently just decided not to catch Kyle Schwarber’s fly ball.

This is a 2018 Padres moment by the Rockies Outfield pic.twitter.com/eQwtGxPuc0 — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) April 26, 2022

The Rockies looked like they might get back into the game in the seventh when their first two batters got on base. But that threat was ultimately squashed when they hit into a Phillies-like inning-ending double play.

The Rockies weren’t done shooting themselves in the foot. In the seventh, they handed the Phillies one gift run on a wild pitch, and then two more on an error by third baseman Ryan McMahon

The Rockies’ miscues may have been the story of the game, but that shouldn’t completely overshadow some encouraging signs from the Phillies. Aside from those two early home runs, starting pitcher Kyle Gibson pitched well, and the bullpen made sure that the lead held up.

On offense, they got big contributions from a couple of players who haven't performed up to expectations lately. Bryce Harper had a home run and two RBIs, while Rhys Hoskins added three hits.

The Phillies probably can’t count on further self-destruction from the Rockies, and they’ll probably have to do a little more to earn victories in the remaining games of this series. But considering how difficult this season has been up to this point, I doubt you’ll hear much complaining about getting a gift win.