Rise and Phight: 4/26/2022

Solid.

By Ethan Witte
/ new

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Roman Quinn is back with the team after the selected his contract and sent Bryson Stott to Lehigh Valley. The move makes sense with Bryce Harper hurting and unable to play the field for a while. While we should all be thankful that the team can now use a DH to keep Harper in the lineup, the team really was playing a man short in the outfield and needed some insurance out there.

