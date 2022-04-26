Rise and Phight: 4/26/2022

Roman Quinn is back with the team after the selected his contract and sent Bryson Stott to Lehigh Valley. The move makes sense with Bryce Harper hurting and unable to play the field for a while. While we should all be thankful that the team can now use a DH to keep Harper in the lineup, the team really was playing a man short in the outfield and needed some insurance out there.
- Even though the dude has been incredible lately, the team has no plans to rush Andrew Painter.
- Bryson Stott was
mercifullysent back to Lehigh Valley. Here is why the team finally decided to make the move ($).
- By this point, you already know, but here is just how bad Angel Hernandez was the other night.
- You want power rankings, so here we go. Just don’t look at which NL East team is near the top.
- Now we know the reason why Michael Conforto wasn’t getting any contract offers. He’s going to miss all of 2022 after shoulder surgery.
- A struggling White Sox team got some bad news that Eloy Jimenez will be out 6-8 weeks with a hamstring strain.
- The Astros are headed to a six-man rotation with a stretch of 33 games in 34 days in order to preserve what arms they have.
