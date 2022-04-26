Gamethread 4/26: Rockies at Phillies

Game two between the Rockies and Phillies is tonight, presuming the rain holds off long enough for the game to be played. With such a compressed schedule at the end of the year, there may not be a whole heck of a lot of time to make the game up if it gets rained out, so they’d have to do a doubleheader. We’ll see.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Didi Gregorius is back in the lineup, back after missing some time with a bruised hand. Zach Eflin gets the start for the Phillies.

For the Rockies:

"you won't be able to come up with more PH words vs. the Phillies!"



OH REALLY?



PHeeling PHine in PHilly PHor Game 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/dZdkm2pQ6l — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 26, 2022

Kris Bryant gets the night off, while German Marquez is on the mound for Colorado.

Let’s talk about it.