 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread 4/26: Rockies at Phillies

Maybe we’ll get this one in?

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Colorado Rockies v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Game two between the Rockies and Phillies is tonight, presuming the rain holds off long enough for the game to be played. With such a compressed schedule at the end of the year, there may not be a whole heck of a lot of time to make the game up if it gets rained out, so they’d have to do a doubleheader. We’ll see.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Didi Gregorius is back in the lineup, back after missing some time with a bruised hand. Zach Eflin gets the start for the Phillies.

For the Rockies:

Kris Bryant gets the night off, while German Marquez is on the mound for Colorado.

Let’s talk about it.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...