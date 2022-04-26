Complete Domination: Phillies 10, Rockies 3

What a game for the Philadelphia Phillies. For the second straight night, the bats were out in full force. It all started in the bottom of the second inning when the Rockies’ defense turned into the bad news bears. Alec Bohm reached on an error from third baseman Ryan McMahon, followed by a Didi Gregorius RBI single to give the ‘Phils a 1-0 lead.

Then with runners on second and third, Rockies pitcher German Marquez spiked a knuckle-curve resulting in a wild pitch allowing Bohm to score. Thanks to a terrible throw from catcher Dom Nunez to Marquez covering home, Gregorius was able to score from second base as well.

Baseball is a difficult game pic.twitter.com/tvYm1LwtAg — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 26, 2022

This was the type of sequence we were expecting to see from the Phillies defense, but I must say it was nice for the opponent to make a boneheaded play for once. Through two innings the ‘Phils led 3-0 but the fun was just getting started.

Fast forward to the bottom of the fourth, where the hits kept on coming. J.T. Realmuto began the hit parade with a leadoff single and a stolen base. Bohm then ripped an RBI single to right scoring Realmuto. Phillies took the 4-0 advantage. After Gregorius grounded into a force-out, Odubel Herrera started the two-out rally with a double, scoring Didi from first base.

Jean Segura followed with a single scoring Herrera, then Rhys Hoskins doubled down the left-field line scoring Segura. This might have been the best inning of the season for the Phillies. They ended the fourth inning with five hits and four runs to increase their lead to 7-0. Not even the rain could slow down the bats tonight.

The Phillies finally got some production from the center field spot in this game as Odubel Herrera recorded two hits including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. This was the first time all season that the Phillies scored 8+ runs in back-to-back games. Nick Castellanos got the Phillies to double-digits in the sixth with an RBI single on a blooper to left. Everything just seemingly went the Phillies’ way in this one.

Not to be outdone by the hitters, Zach Eflin was fantastic for the Phillies in this game. The righty pitched six innings, allowing only two hits and one run. This was the best outing from Eflin so far this season and hopefully a sign of things to come.

This was a complete team win by the Phillies as they got great pitching, hitting, and fielding to have this game in the bag by the seventh inning. The offense for the Rockies came off the bat of Charlie Blackmon who hit two solo home runs, and an RBI double by Jose Iglesias.

The ‘Phils take the first two games of the four-game series and look to keep the runs coming tomorrow against Ryan Feltner the projected starter for Colorado. Ranger Suarez will be on the hill for the Phillies the with first pitch set for 6:45 pm.