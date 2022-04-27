Phillies MLR 4/27/22: Hao Yu Doin’?

Lehigh Valley at Scranton Wilkes-Barre — Postponed

The Iron Pigs were scheduled to start a three-game series against the RailRiders last night, but the game was postponed due to rain. They’ll make it up with a double-header on Friday.

Reading at New Hampshire — Postponed

As with the Iron Pigs, the Fightin Phils were rained out. They’ll play a double-header today to make up the missed game.

Jersey Shore 2, Aberdeen 10

Griff McGarry - 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Ethan Lindow - 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1, ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Johan Rojas - 0 for 3, R, BB, K

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 4, 2 K

Casey Martin - 0 for 4, R, 2 K

Nick Matera - 0 for 3, BB, 2 K

McCarthy Tatum - 1 for 4, 2B, RBI, K

Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 3, 2 K

Andrick Nava - 2 for 3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Karl Ellison - 1 for 3, K

Nicolas Torres - 0 for 3, K

It wasn’t a strong showing for the Blue Claws on either side of the ball. The offense was quiet; McCarthy Tatum’s RBI double in the fourth was the only extra-base hit and RBI of the game. Griff McGarry was not nearly as sharp as he had been in his last two outings. He allowed his first walk, hits, and runs of the season, and the first home run of his professional career. One inning later, he allowed the second home run of his professional career too.

Clearwater 7, Fort Myers 3

Oswald Medina - 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Alexeis Azuaje - 1 for 4, 2 R, BB, 3 K, SB

Yhoswar Garcia - 4 for 5, 2 R, RBI, K

Hao Yu Lee - 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, K, SB

Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 5, K

Freylin Minyety - 2 for 4, RBI, K

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 3, BB

Anthony Quirion - 1 for 4, K

Felix Reyes - 0 for 3, 2 R, BB, 2 K, SB

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 4, K

The Threshers had a much stronger game than the Blue Claws on Tuesday. Standout performances came from center fielder Yhoswar Garcia, who had four hits and four stolen bases, and shortstop Hao Yu Lee, who had both a double and a home run (his first of the season). The Threshers combined for an impressive six stolen bases, although they were also caught stealing three times and picked off at first once.