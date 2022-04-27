Rise and Phight: 4/27/2022

The Phillies’ offense came back to life a little bit last night, assuaging some fears that maybe they were a bit overrated. It was a game that they needed since they’ve been feeling a bit of pressure of late. The blowup by Kyle Schwarber was probably bit cathartic for them that night, but they have been stymied quite a bit this early season, a bit too much for some fans who were expecting daily fireworks. Hopefully, it’s the kind of game that sets them on a run for a while.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Sadly, the Ronald Torreyes Era has come to a close. Somewhere in the deep recesses of Citizens Bank Park, Joe Girardi sheds a tear.
- As he sent Bryson Stott to the minors, Girardi had a simple piece of advice to give him.
- J.T. Realmuto feels that the new approach he has had this year with his swing has gotten him to a better spot.
- Bryce Harper played catch yesterday, but offered nothing new on when he can play in the field again.
MLB news:
- The dreaded “Yankee Letter” was leaked yesterday and I have to say: it feels like a whole lot of nothing.
- Now that Miguel Cabrera has joined the 3,000 hit club, who will be the next player to join the exclusive club?
- Teams will be allowed to carry 14 pitchers on the roster for at least a little while longer before the new rule kicks in.
- Jacob deGrom got some good news on his ailing shoulder yesterday, but it’ll still be a while before he’s back on a mound.
