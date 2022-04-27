Rise and Phight: 4/27/2022

The Phillies’ offense came back to life a little bit last night, assuaging some fears that maybe they were a bit overrated. It was a game that they needed since they’ve been feeling a bit of pressure of late. The blowup by Kyle Schwarber was probably bit cathartic for them that night, but they have been stymied quite a bit this early season, a bit too much for some fans who were expecting daily fireworks. Hopefully, it’s the kind of game that sets them on a run for a while.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: