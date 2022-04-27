Gamethread 4/27: Rockies at Phillies

The Rockies and Phillies meet for game three out of four tonight. Starting for Colorado is Ryan Feltner, a 25-year-old righty making his first appearance of 2022. In two career starts, Feltner has pitched a total of 6.1 innings and allowed 8 earned runs, so it’s all but certain he’ll go seven scoreless tonight against the Phillies.

The Phillies lineup:

Bryce Harper is still at DH, where he’ll remain for at least another week. Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto both get the night off.

For the Rockies:

PHeltner gets the start in PHilly



PHeast your eyes on tonights lineup pic.twitter.com/LyOIQ0lVK8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 27, 2022

We really haven’t seen much of Kris Bryant this year. This is the sixth Phillies/Rockies game of the year, and the third one Bryant is missing. Apparently he has a sore back.

Game starts at 6:45pm. Let’s talk about it.