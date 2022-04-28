Rise and Phight: 4/28/2022

The Phillies will finally get to wear their powder blue uniforms today since they have finally arrived at the ballpark. Last night on the broadcast, Tom McCarthy mentioned how the pants came in first before the tops did. It’s kind of amazing how apparel for a professional sports franchise took so long to get ordered and delivered, but here we are. Personally, I still find it amazing that the team wears their old road uniforms at home, but hey, to each his own.

