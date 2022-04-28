Rise and Phight: 4/28/2022

The Phillies will finally get to wear their powder blue uniforms today since they have finally arrived at the ballpark. Last night on the broadcast, Tom McCarthy mentioned how the pants came in first before the tops did. It’s kind of amazing how apparel for a professional sports franchise took so long to get ordered and delivered, but here we are. Personally, I still find it amazing that the team wears their old road uniforms at home, but hey, to each his own.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It could be coincidence or not, but as Bryce Harper has been the DH, the Phillies have started to turn the offense on.
- Dave Dombrowski isn’t too worried about the early struggles of the offense. He knows they’re better than what they have been.
- The team needed some starting pitching depth, so Bailey Falter will head to the minors to get stretched out as a starter.
MLB news:
- The Mets keep getting hit by pitches and one of their pitchers is blaming straight on MLB and the baseballs.
- One of, if not the, top pitching prospects in the upcoming MLB draft will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- The rules to ban shifting are coming, so teams are doing it as much as they can before they can’t.
- It’s not just the Mets that hate the baseballs. Seems like everyone has a gripe.
