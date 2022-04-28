Phillies MLR: 4/28/2022: The Kendall Simmons Show

Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Bryson Stott: 0 for 4, 2 K

Darick Hall: 0 for 4, 2 K

Nick Maton: 1 for 2, HR, 2 RBI

Will Toffey: 1 for 3, 2 SB

Ricardo Sanchez: 3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 5 K

Jeff Singer: 0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K

The IronPigs lost in their first game after a rainout. Bryson Stott celebrated his return to the minors by going 0 for 4. Nick Maton hit his third home run of the year to lead the offense, while Ricardo Sanchez threw three solid innings to open the game. The IronPigs had the lead into the ninth inning, but Jeff Singer walked the first two hitters he saw before giving up a game winning double to end the game.

New Hampshire 10, Reading 2

Jhailyn Ortiz: 0 for 2, 2 K

Logan O’Hoppe: 0 for 3

Wendell Rijo: 1 for 2, HR, 2 RBI

James McArthur: 2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 2 K

A pretty miserable night for the Fightin’ Phils. James McArthur had a miserable start, not getting out of the third inning while allowing six runs on eight hits. The offense had only two hits all night, one of them a home run by Wendell Rijo that accounted for the only runs for Reading.

Clearwater 6, Fort Myers 1

Kendall Simmons: 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Yhoswar Garcia: 2 for 4, R, SB

Arturo de Freitas: 3 for 5, R

Gabriel Cotto: 5 IP, H, R, 2 BB, 4 K

It was the Kendall Simmons Show for Clearwater last night. Eight total bases on two doubles and a home run tends to do that for a player. Yhoswar Garcia continued his running ways with his 11th stolen base of the year, while the Threshers got a solid start out of Gabriel Cotto.

Aberdeen 12, Jersey Shore 1

Baron Radcliff: 2 for 4, 2B, HR, RBI

Casey Martin: 2 for 4, SB

Victor Vargas: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Dominic Pipkin: 0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 0 K

A tough night for the Blue Claws. Not much offense aside from Baron Radcliff and Casey Martin, while the pitching kind of blew up. The start by Vargas was decent, but a horrendous outing by Pipkin put the game completely out of reach by the time Jersey Shore could do anything with the bats.