Phight Club: Week 3

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 5-2

Season Record: 10-10

Game 14 (W) - Phillies 4, Brewers 2

Box: Suarez: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. Segura: 2 for 5. Harper: 2 for 4, RBI. Bohm: 1 for 4, 2 RBI. Camargo: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Dominguez, Alvarado, Nelson (W), Knebel (S, 3). Errors: Realmuto (throwing).

Storylines: Welcome back to Philly, Andrew McCutchen. And welcome back to Clutch Status, Alec Bohm. His 2 RBI single in the eighth gave the Phillies the lead, which they did not relinquish. Bohm is .329 in his career with runners in scoring position.

Injury Watch: An MRI on Bryce Harper’s right elbow showed a mild strain. He will not throw again until next week, but will continue to DH. Odubel Herrera activated from the IL.

Photo of the Game:

Game 15 (L) - Phillies 3, Brewers 5

Box: Wheeler (L): 5 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 5 K. Segura: 1 for 4, RBI, SB. Castellanos: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Herrera: 2 for 3. RPs: Sanchez, Norwood, Bellatti, Hand.

Storylines: The Phillies blew an early three-run lead in this game. Despite taking his third loss of the season in as many starts, Wheeler was not bad. His velocity was way up compared to his last start and he was locating his pitches well. He simply ran out of steam in the fifth inning. Keep in mind, Wheeler missed all of Spring Training and is still getting into game form.

Injury Watch: Didi Gregorius took batting practice. He suffered a bruised left hand when he got hit by a pitch last week against the Rockies.

Photo of the Game:

Game 16 (L) - Phillies 0, Brewers 1

Box: Nola: 7 IP, 1 H, BB, 9 K. Hits: Segura, Castellanos, Realmuto, Schwarber, Vierling. Schwarber: Ejected from the game. Strikeouts: Hoskins (2), Harper (3), Castellanos (3), Realmuto, Schwarber (2), Bohm (2), Camargo (2), Vierling. RPs: Familia, Knebel (L).

Storylines: Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez was the star of this show, and not in a good way. His inconsistent strike zone was awful, to say the least. Check out his Umpire Scorecard here. Aaron Nola looked great in this game, going seven innings while only giving up one hit and striking out nine. The offense once again outhit their opponent, but couldn’t get guys across the plate. The Phillies struck out 16 times.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Brewers win 2-1

Game 17 (W) - Phillies 8, Rockies 2

Box: Gibson (W): 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. Hoskins: 3 for 5. Harper: 1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI. Realmuto: 2 for 4, RBI. Schwarber: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Bohm: 0 for 4, RBI.

Storylines: Colorado took an early two-run lead off two solo homeruns in the first and second innings. However, Kyle Gibson settled down after that and the offense provided the rest. Good teams make their opponent pay for their mistakes, and that’s what the Phillies hitters did in this one. The Phillies scored runs on a two-out, two-on Schwarber “double” that really should have been an error in the third, a wild pitch in the seventh, and a fielding error also in the seventh. The earned runs (three of them, not including the two that scored on the “double”) were just icing on the cake. Despite the production, the bottom of the lineup (Bohm, Camargo, and Vierling) went 0 for 12 with one RBI (Bohm - fielder’s choice).

Photo of the Game:

Game 18 (W) - Phillies 10, Rockies 3

Box: Eflin (W): 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K. Segura: 1 for 5, RBI. Hoskins: 1 for 4, RBI. Harper: 2 for 4, SB. Castellanos: 1 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 4, SB. Bohm: 1 for 3, RBI. Gregorius: 2 for 3, RBI. Herrera: 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI. RPs: Nelson, Bellati, Jones.

Storylines: Name this one “Zach Eflin and the Bats.” Eflin put together a very strong outing, only giving up two runs - both solo homers by Charlie Blackmon. Every player in the starting lineup got on base at least once and everyone except Schwarber had a hit. The bottom of the lineup (Bohm, Gregorius, Herrera) was extremely productive, going 5 for 10 with 5 RBI.

Injury Watch: Didi Gregorius returned to the lineup for the first time since his hand injury.

Photo of the Game

Game 19 (W) - Phillies 7, Rockies 3

Box: Suarez (W): 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, BB, 3 K, HR. Herrera: 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI. Hoskins: 0 for 5, 3 K. Harper: 3 for 4, triple, SB (3). Castellanos: 2 for 3, RBI, SB (1). Schwarber: 0 for 3, 2 K. Bohm: 2 for 4, RBI. Gregorius: 2 for 3, 2 RBI. Stubbs: 2 for 4, triple, RBI. RPs: Alvarado (H, 2), Dominguez (H, 4), Familia, Hand (H, 2), Knebel.

Storylines: The Phillies have clinched a series win for the first time this season since the opening series against the Oakland A’s. Offensive highlights included Herrera’s leadoff home run, Stubbs and Harper’s triples (Stubbs’s first of his career), and Bohm’s RBI infield single. Familia loaded the bases in the eighth with two outs, but Hand came in to escape the inning.

Injury Watch: Harper’s elbow is still not ready for the field, so he will continue to DH for the foreseeable future.

Photo of the Game:

Game 20 (W) - Phillies 7, Rockies 1

Box: Wheeler (W): 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K. Segura: 1 for 4, RBI. Hoskins: 0 for 3, RBI. Harper: 1 for 3, RBI. Realmuto: 0 for 3, SB. Bohm: 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI. Quinn: 1 for 2, RBI, 2 SB. RPs: Hand (H, 3), Norwood (H, 1), Bellatti, Jones. Errors: Hand (throw)

Storylines: The Phillies swept the Rockies in a four-game series for the first time since 2010. Wheeler looked more like the 2021 version of himself than he has so far in 2022, which bodes well going into the second month of the season. Quinn manufactured a run with small ball in the second with a bunt single and two stolen bases to put himself on third for Hoskins’s sac fly. The wheels officially came off the bus for the Rockies in the seventh, when the Phillies scored four runs on one hit, two bases-loaded walks, and a bases-loaded HBP.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies sweep 4-0

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment of the week? Schwarber gets ejected

Nola’s 9 Ks

Schwarber’s "double"

Stubbs’s first career triple

Phillies sweep the Rockies

Wheeler’s first win of 2022 vote view results 70% Schwarber gets ejected (39 votes)

1% Nola’s 9 Ks (1 vote)

0% Schwarber’s "double" (0 votes)

0% Stubbs’s first career triple (0 votes)

25% Phillies sweep the Rockies (14 votes)

1% Wheeler’s first win of 2022 (1 vote) 55 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

Lost in the 10-3 win over the Rockies on 4/26 was Charlie Blackmon’s fourteenth career multi-homer game and his fourth at Citizens Bank Park. There are some players who simply thrive in certain cities and Philly seems to be Blackmon’s haven. The Phillies aren’t necessarily looking for another corner outfielder, but if the price is right... what are your thoughts on adding him at the trade deadline this season? What would you reasonably give up for him?

