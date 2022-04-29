Rise and Phight: 4/29/2022

You’ll have to excuse the giddiness of the Philadelphia sports fan today. The Phillies swept the Rockies in a four-game sweep yesterday, which kicked off a solid day to be a Four for Four person. The Eagles landed a Pro Bowl WR for not a whole lot, the Sixers demolished the Raptors on their own floor, meaning it was a good day. There aren’t a lot of those around here, so let us have one once in a while.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Mets are coming to town, a solid test for a team that has turned things around this early in the season.
- You know it’s a bad umpiring job when Joe West gives Angel Hernandez this kind of a score for the game.
- Bryce Harper staying as the DH is going to mean a lot to the team, and the outfield, in different ways ($).
MLB news:
- There are some early season trends to follow in MLB, including a new pitch that is...ahem...sweeping the game.
- Nolan Arenado and Genesis Cabrera got suspended for their roles in the brawl from the other day. Both will appeal.
- This guy is back. Cool.
