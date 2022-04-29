Phillies MLR: 4/29/2022 - At least Reading won

Scranton 15, Lehigh Valley 6

Bryson Stott: 2 for 4, R, 2 2B, RBI

Darick Hall: 1 for 5, HR, 3 RBI

Nick Maton: 0 for 4, 3 K

James Marvel: 3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 2 BB, 4 K

A big ole’ box of yikes in this one. James Marvel was not good on the mound, allowing nine runs over three innings. Craziest thing was that the Yankees’ farm team got all those runs against only two extra base hits against Marvel, which is death by singles I guess. Bryson Stott had two doubles on the game while Darick Hall hit his sixth home run of the year.

Reading 5, New Hampshire 1

Jack Conley: 2 for 4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI

Logan O’Hoppe: 2 for 5, 2B, 3B, R

Vito Friscia: 1 for 4, R, HR, RBI

Noah Skirrow, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 7 K

Reading was lifted by the solid outing from Noah Skirrow, who threw five solid innings for the Fightins’. Logan O’Hoppe snapped out of a short skid with two extra base hits on the night while Jack Conley homered to lead Reading to a win.

Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 2

Hao Yu-Lee: 2 for 4, RBI

Kendall Simmons: 1 for 5, 2B, RBI

Yhoswar Garcia: 1 for 4, R, 2 SB

Micah Osterberg: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Another loss for Clearwater as they were beaten by the Mighty Mussels.

Gotta love minor league baseball names.

Yhoswar Garcia continues his running ways, picking up two more stolen bases to bring his season total to 13. We know the guy is fast, but maybe he’s being helped a bit by the bigger bases being tested in the Florida State League this year. Hao Yu-Lee continues his quest to become your favorite hitting prospect in the system while Kendall Simmons continues his solid series.

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 0

Carlos de la Cruz: 2 for 3, 2B

Casey Martin: 1 for 4, 2B, K

Baron Radcliff: 1 for 3, BB, K

Jhordany Mezquita: 4 IP, 2 H, BB, 5 K

The Blue Claws were shut down pretty thoroughly by Aberdeen, mustering only five hits in the game. They can take solace in the start by Mezquita, who’s been solid in whatever role given him this season. He could be a guy to keep an eye on this year as it continues.