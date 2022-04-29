Gamethread 4/29: Phillies at Mets

It’s Phillies versus Mets, so it’s bound to be exciting. Both teams have been hot recently, although I suppose the Mets have been hot all season.

Let’s get to it.

Lineup for the Phillies:

Small change to the batting order, folks:



Segura 4

Hoskins 3

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Realmuto 2

Schwarber 7

Bohm 5

Gregorius 6

Herrera 8



Nola RHP — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 29, 2022

Realmuto and Schwarber were swapped in the batting order shortly after it was first announced. I wonder why.

And for the Mets:

Please don’t walk Brandon Nimmo tonight, Aaron Nola. Every time he runs to first on a walk a little part of me dies.

Time to talk. Let’s go Phils.