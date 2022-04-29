Gamethread 4/29: Phillies at Mets

It’s Phillies versus Mets, so it’s bound to be exciting. Both teams have been hot recently, although I suppose the Mets have been hot all season.
Let’s get to it.
Lineup for the Phillies:
Small change to the batting order, folks:— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 29, 2022
Segura 4
Hoskins 3
Harper DH
Castellanos 9
Realmuto 2
Schwarber 7
Bohm 5
Gregorius 6
Herrera 8
Nola RHP
Realmuto and Schwarber were swapped in the batting order shortly after it was first announced. I wonder why.
And for the Mets:
Tonight’s starters. #LGM pic.twitter.com/aoorFvKdCD— New York Mets (@Mets) April 29, 2022
Please don’t walk Brandon Nimmo tonight, Aaron Nola. Every time he runs to first on a walk a little part of me dies.
Time to talk. Let’s go Phils.
