Gamethread 4/29: Phillies at Mets

Can the Phillies keep the hot streak going against a division rival?

By Leo Morgenstern
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

It’s Phillies versus Mets, so it’s bound to be exciting. Both teams have been hot recently, although I suppose the Mets have been hot all season.

Let’s get to it.

Lineup for the Phillies:

Realmuto and Schwarber were swapped in the batting order shortly after it was first announced. I wonder why.

And for the Mets:

Please don’t walk Brandon Nimmo tonight, Aaron Nola. Every time he runs to first on a walk a little part of me dies.

Time to talk. Let’s go Phils.

