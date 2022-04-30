Gamethread 4/30: Phillies at Mets

We are simple folk. When watching a baseball game, we prefer our teams to hit the ball first and foremost. When games like last night happen, there is a certain level of frustration that sets in. When it happens against the Mets, it’s even worse.
Tonight, the Phillies will try and get some hits, then get a victory against New York. Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Let's get back on track. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 30, 2022
: @NBCPhiladelphia // @FS1
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/UE4gPOeQlU
Kyle Gibson has been pretty good this year on the mound. He’ll look to continue his good season tonight.
For the Mets:
#LGM pic.twitter.com/PRgn2hPPSv— New York Mets (@Mets) April 30, 2022
This is a lineup the Phillies can beat.
Let’s talk about it.
