Rise and Phight: 4/4/2022

Sunday saw some fireworks for the Phillies, what with Kyle Schwarber leading off the Phillies’ offensive day with a missile onto the highway, Bryce Harper drilling the first of two on day two batters later, and Mickey Moniak continuing his hot spring with his fourth and fifth of the month. It just makes one excited for the coming days in which they get to call Citizens Bank Park home.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Of course you want a minor league preview of the Phillies’ system, so Matt Gelb has you covered there ($).
- While Zack Wheeler did throw in a simulated game over the weekend, it’s likely he doesn’t see major league hitters until the season begins.
- Speaking of Moniak, “one little adjustment” is all it took for him to start hitting in spring training this year.
MLB news:
- There was a lot going on over the weekend, led by the Padres’ acquiring Sean Manaea from the Athletics.
- This deal comes on the heels of a proposed trade between the Padres and Mets that ultimately fell apart.
- The Mets instead made a rare intracity (intra? inter?) with the Yankees, swapping relievers with each other.
- Of course, we can’t mention the Mets without talking about how their aces are going to miss time, one of them out for much longer than hoped.
- Quite a few players of note avoided arbitration before the season begins, including Mitch Haniger, Trey Mancini, and Lucas Giolito.
- The Dodgers and White Sox made a fairly significant trade, each swapping one highly paid player for another one at a position of need.
Loading comments...