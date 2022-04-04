 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 4/4/2022

We’re almost there...

By Ethan Witte
Sunday saw some fireworks for the Phillies, what with Kyle Schwarber leading off the Phillies’ offensive day with a missile onto the highway, Bryce Harper drilling the first of two on day two batters later, and Mickey Moniak continuing his hot spring with his fourth and fifth of the month. It just makes one excited for the coming days in which they get to call Citizens Bank Park home.

On to the links.

