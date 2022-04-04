Gamethread 4/4: Phillies at Yankees

The word of the day is “antepenultimate”, meaning third-to-last.

For the antepenultimate game of Spring Training, the Phillies visit the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field.

Kyle Gibson takes the mound for his final tune up. Mickey Moniak is in RF the day after being told he made the opening day roster, and then proceeding to hit his 4th and 5th homers of the Spring.

Among those whose status still isn’t clear (or at least hasn’t been announced), Bryson Stott is at shortstop, Johan Camargo at first, and Ronald Torreyes gets another start in the outfield (LF today):

The Yankees are using essentially their starting lineup, other than catcher/DH: