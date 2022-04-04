 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread 4/4: Phillies at Yankees

The third-to-last (“antepenultimate”) game of the Spring.

By schmenkman
/ new
MLB: MAR 25 Spring Training - Yankees at Phillies Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The word of the day is “antepenultimate”, meaning third-to-last.

For the antepenultimate game of Spring Training, the Phillies visit the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field.

Kyle Gibson takes the mound for his final tune up. Mickey Moniak is in RF the day after being told he made the opening day roster, and then proceeding to hit his 4th and 5th homers of the Spring.

Among those whose status still isn’t clear (or at least hasn’t been announced), Bryson Stott is at shortstop, Johan Camargo at first, and Ronald Torreyes gets another start in the outfield (LF today):

The Yankees are using essentially their starting lineup, other than catcher/DH:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...