Continued Success #171 & Hittin’ Season #547: It’s almost here

The 2022 MLB season is almost here, which means it’s time for an annual Hittin’ Season tradition here at The Good Phight, MLB/Phillies Season Preview Spectacular!

On this episode, John Stolnis, Justin Klugh and Liz Roscher discuss the Spring of Mickey Moniak, injuries to key Phillies relievers, what it means for the roster crunch and the potential it could send Bryson Stott down to AAA to start the season. Also, John, Liz and Justin pick division winners, wild cards, World Series match-ups and end-of-season award winners, and give one bold prediction each for the Phillies and MLB this season!

—ALSO—

Jimmy Rollins is back!

The Phillies announced last week that the team’s all-time greatest shortstop and should-be-future Hall of Famer will join the team as an advisor to the general manager, a really cool turn of events that brings a fan favorite and franchise legend back into the fold.

On the latest Continued Success, join Liz Roscher and Justin Klugh as they talk about Rollin’s return, the third base competition in Clearwater and why minor leaguers are being forced to pay clubhouse dues when MLB said they wouldn’t.

So much Phillies content to fill your earholes! Check the shows out, and subscribe, rate and review on Apple Podcasts, too!