2022 Phillies Over/Under/Never

In 2021, the Phillies finished over .500 for the first time in ten years, but they still finished under the Braves for the fifth straight season. Now, under the leadership of Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies have gone over the luxury tax for the first time since the tax was implemented.

Do the Phillies finally have things under control? Is it enough to get over the hump? Am I ever going to work the word “never” into this into?

Over/Under/Never is back for another year. I’ve put together 22 questions about the Philadelphia Phillies’ upcoming ‘22 season, and you can play along by leaving your answers in the comments. Here are the rules.

The Rules

Leave a comment on this article with your guesses. I included my guesses at the bottom of this article as an example.

Submit your guesses by the end of the day on Sunday, April 10th. If any events happen before you post your guesses, you don’t receive credit for those guesses.

Choose “over” if you think the event in question will take place after the suggested date OR that the total number will be higher than the one suggested.

Choose “under” if you think the event in question will take place before the suggested date OR that the total number will be lower than the one suggested.

Choose “never” if you think the event in question will never happen.

Leave a comment if you have any questions about the rules.

The Calendar Events

Choose “under” if you think the event in question will take place before the suggested date. Choose “over” if you think it will take place after. If the event ends up happening on the given date, it counts as over.

Joe Girardi uses a pinch hitter - April 10 The Phillies score double-digit runs in a game - April 30 A start by a pitcher other than Wheeler, Nola, Eflin, Suárez, or Gibson - May 8 5-homer game for the Phillies - May 25 Francisco Morales makes his MLB debut - June 1 Bryce Harper bunts for a hit - June 10 The Phillies hold a five-game lead in the NL East (for the first time) - June 30 Didi Gregorius or Alec Bohm is traded - July 15 Bryce Harper plays center field - July 30 Scott Kingery is called up to the majors - August 15 The Phillies officially earn a postseason berth (season ends on Oct. 5th) - Sept. 27

Numerical Events

Note: Never isn’t applicable in this category. Just pick over or under.

Aaron Nola’s ERA - 3.50 Total team home runs - 240.5 Phillies who get MVP votes - 2.5 Games started by Alec Bohm (for the Phillies) - 100.5 Phillies on the paternity list (there were 4 last season) - 2.5 Combined games played by guys named Nick (Castellanos, Maton, Nelson, etc.) - 199.5 Total team errors - 99.5

Which Will Happen First? - Home Run Edition

No over/under here, just say which event you think will happen first.

Kyle Schwarber hits a home run OR Nick Castellanos hits a home run? Mickey Moniak hits a home run OR Bryson Stott hits a home run? 300th career home run for Bryce Harper (needs 33) OR 150th career home run for Rhys Hoskins (needs 32)?

Final Bonus Question

Which player currently in the Phillies organization will have the lowest fWAR in 2022? (No minimum IP or PA.) In 2021, it was Andrew Knapp (-1.1 fWAR), while in 2020 it was Heath Hembree (-0.8 fWAR), and in 2019 it was Nick Williams (-0.9 fWAR).

And that’s that for this year! Drop your guesses and any questions you have in the comments.

Leo’s Guesses

Calendar

1. Over

2. Over

3. Under

4. Under

5. Under

6. Over

7. Under

8. Never

9. Under

10. Never

11. Over

Numerical

1. Under

2. Over

3. Over

4. Over

5. Under

6. Over

7. Under

What First?

1. Kyle Schwarber

2. Mickey Moniak

3. Rhys Hoskins

Bonus

1. Brad Hand

Guessing Template

Hopefully you can just copy and paste this into the comments without any formatting nightmares.

Calendar

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Numerical

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

What First?

1.

2.

3.

Bonus

1.