Rise and Phight: 4/5/2022

The Phillies have some impending roster decisions to make, who will go north between Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott (or both!), which members of the bullpen look to have made the roster, etc. We can pretty much guess a lot of them, but there might be a surprise or two still in store for us. We’ll just have to wait and see.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The biggest questions facing the team in 2022 are discussed here by the local beat writers ($).
- One of the things that feels different about this team is that it is a “confident bunch” according to Rhys Hoskins. That could be the difference maker in 2022 ($).
- It’s completely possible that Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott are both with the team to open the season.
- Wanting to go those extra few innings is something all the pitchers in the rotation are gunning to do ($).
MLB news:
- The Mariners added a big piece to their lineup simply by not playing service time games with their players. Weird how that can benefit a team.
- The ESPN season preview. It’s here. Read it and feel enlightened.
