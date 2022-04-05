Gamethread 4/5: Pirates at Phillies (12:05 start)

Note the earlier start time of 12:05 for today’s game, which is televised on NBCSP+. It’s the next-to-last game of the Spring, with the Pirates visiting Clearwater and BayCare Ballpark.

Zach Eflin gets the start in his last practice game before he’s scheduled to start the finale of the A’s series on Sunday.

As decisions loom for the infield on the opening day roster, the Phillies lineup includes Bryson Stott at second base, Alec Bohm at third, and Johan Camargo at short:

Last game in Clearwater for the spring#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/vU76Ag1KlJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2022

And for the Pirates...