Gamethread 4/5: Pirates at Phillies (12:05 start)

The next to last game of the Spring is on NBCSP+ at 12:05

By schmenkman
New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Note the earlier start time of 12:05 for today’s game, which is televised on NBCSP+. It’s the next-to-last game of the Spring, with the Pirates visiting Clearwater and BayCare Ballpark.

Zach Eflin gets the start in his last practice game before he’s scheduled to start the finale of the A’s series on Sunday.

As decisions loom for the infield on the opening day roster, the Phillies lineup includes Bryson Stott at second base, Alec Bohm at third, and Johan Camargo at short:

And for the Pirates...

