Rise and Phight: 4/6/2022

We saw the initial roster that Joe Girardi is going to run with and it’s a solid one to start. Is it the best one the team has seen since the playoff heyday?
Well, the dregs of rebuilding years didn’t offer much to look at (Cedric Hunter anyone?), but the 2018 and 2019 rosters, on paper, weren’t horrible looking squads. They just fell apart at the end. However, with the additions of Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Corey Knebel, it’s probably safe to say that when it comes to the opening bell, this is the best roster to trot out to begin a season in some time.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- When it comes down to it, the Phillies really had no choice but to put Bryson Stott on the roster to start the season ($).
- Here is your complete from the beats preview for the Phillies in 2022.
- As you head on down to Citizens Bank Park this year, might want to look at this piece to see what’s new there.
MLB news:
- In fairly significant news for teams, MLB is letting them use electronic pitch-signaling devices this season.
- There were some suspensions announced yesterday for performance enhancing drugs, including the backup catcher of the Brewers.
- Staff projections for all the major things are here from The Athletic ($).
- Some of the better news was who was making big league clubs from top prospect lists, including Bobby Witt, Jr. and Julio Rodriguez.
