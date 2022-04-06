The Dirty Inning #96: Opening Day by Day

Ah, Opening Day.

There’s nothing quite like it. Bunting is carefully hung throughout big league ballparks, a winter chill is still in the air, and no matter how little your team is spending on their big league payroll, every fan (admit it, you too), holds out that glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, everything will fall into place and this will be your year.

Of course, throughout Phillies history, we know that’s only happened twice and, truth be told, the franchise has had its share of awful Opening Days.

On this episode of The Dirty Inning, hosts Justin Klugh & Trev are joined by international Twitter superaccount @FranzkeLA to talk about Opening Day horrors gone by.

It’s truly been a journey, folks.