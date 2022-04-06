Gamethread 4/6: Phillies at Rays (12:35 start)

The Phillies finish their Grapefruit League schedule today as literally the only game of the day (there was originally an Orioles-Tigers game scheduled but that’s been canceled). They visit the Rays, not at the their Spring Training field in Port Charlotte, but in their home park, Tropicana Field.

Ranger Suarez gets his final tune up, and with minor leaguers already scattered far and wide to start their seasons, the Phillies are playing with their starting lineup, or at least one version of it — Kyle Schwarber DH’s and leads off, Bryson Stott is at third base, and Mickey Moniak in CF:

You might recall that the Trop was the site of one of Bryce Harper’s earliest exploits, hitting a 500-ft home run as a 16 year old, the longest home run recorded there:

He apparently likes the park, based on his scant seven regular season games, hitting .429/.571/.762.

For the Rays, with righty Luis Patiño taking the mound: