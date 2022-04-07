2022 National League Opening Day power rankings

The 2022 Philadelphia Phillies are unquestionably better than any previous version we’ve seen head north from Clearwater since the 102-win, 2011 team. They are loaded with a lot of big bats, thanks to the free agent signings of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. They should have more players getting on base and driving in runs. There is hope youngsters like Bryson Stott and Mickey Moniak can make third base and center field a little more fun. Their starting rotation, if healthy, could be a top-10 unit, and the bullpen, while always a question mark, has a bunch of high velocity guys who can miss bats when they’re on.

They’re also flawed. They’re not going to play good defense. They’re still a bit top-heavy, and there is real concern about the starting pitching depth after the top five in their rotation. The Phillies did not add any “sure” things to the ‘pen this off-season, and are relying on young arms and veterans of questionable pedigree to get the job done.

It could all work out. It could all go south. With 162 games ahead of them, it should be a lot of fun watching it all unfold.

But where do they stand in the pecking order of the National League? If you look at Fangraphs’ ZiPS projections, the Phils have just a 27% chance of making the playoffs. Seven NL teams have better odds so, even with an expanded postseason, ZiPS doesn’t see the Phils as a playoff team. Baseball America’s preseason power rankings has the Phillies at No. 15, with the same seven NL teams ahead of them. ESPN’s power rankings has the Phils at No. 13 with much higher playoff odds (67%), and six NL teams ahead of them.

You get the idea. They’re not consensus World Series contenders, but they’re in the next tier down, and that’s fair given their remaining question marks. So as the team prepares to face the Oakland A’s for Opening Day in Philadelphia on Friday, here are my National League Power Rankings to start the 2022 season, because let’s be honest, how much do we really care how the American League shakes out until the Phils face them in the World Series?