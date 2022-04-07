Rise and Phight: 4/7/2022

Today is finally Opening Day around MLB, though some games are already being impacted by the weather.
No matter. Today, we’ll get to sit back and watch actual major league baseball being played again, even if we have to wait an extra day to watch the Phillies. This is always the best time of year, even if it did have to get started a little bit later. As long as there is baseball on, we’ll be happy.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The top thirty prospects for the Phillies have received their assignments. Here they are and where they’ll be.
- Bailey Falter has been talked about among the data driven crowd for a while now. Here is a nice sit down with him courtesy of Fangraphs.
- Finally, how’s this for a spring training finale? Five home runs out of the regular lineup? I’d buy that for a dollar.
MLB news:
- MLB and NBC have reached a deal to have some games streamed on Peacock, games that will start as early as 11:30 in the morning on Sundays.
- Jose Ramirez was adamant about staying in Cleveland. The Guardians have now seen to it that he will be there for the immediate future.
- The Brewers, after finding out their catcher was suspended, acquired Victor Caratini from the Padres in exchange for two minor leaguers.
- The Cardinals have made an interesting choice to add to their rotation, putting Jordan Hicks there for the time being. We’ll see how long this one lasts.
Loading comments...