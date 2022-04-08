Gamethread 4/8: Athletics at Phillies

After too many days of hearing about lockouts and negotiations and all the other union stuff this winter, we are finally here and ready for baseball. Many teams opened yesterday, but you’re here to talk about the Phillies. The team that has finally gone over the luxury tax and is ready to finally end the decade long playoff drought begins their 2022 campaign against the ghost of the Oakland Athletics. Not only do we have an interleague matchup to open the year, we get a resurrection of the old City Series between the two teams.

Now for the good stuff: here are the lineups.

For the Phillies:

Aaron Nola gets the ball for another Opening Day start, mostly thanks to the health of Zack Wheeler preventing him from getting ready as normal during the spring. Luckily for the Phillies, Nola has been good this spring so the hopes for a better season this year begin anew.

For the Athletics:

Man, what a shell of a lineup.

Let’s enjoy the day and hey - let’s talk about it!