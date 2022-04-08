Rise and Phight: 4/8/2022

Opening Day is always great, but this one feels a little different.

Going around social media, talking with friends and family and just being around baseball casually, you’ll notice that there is something in the air in Philadelphia that isn’t normally there.

Optimism.

Sure there are things that could go wrong. Injuries have already happened to the team and are constantly lurking around every corner you look at. Performances that don’t live up to preseason standards are going to happen. For now, though, it feels like this team has a chance to be somewhat special. The signings of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos have permeated our psyche in almost a mirror image to how Cliff Lee felt when he signed here. It’s not on that level, of course, since we’re still not sure that that roster is a World Series contender, but there still feels like with a little luck, a run can realistically be made. Let’s just keep this feeling for a while longer. I like it.

On to the links.

MLB news: