Gamethread 4/9: Athletics at Phillies

MVP Bryce Harper will be honored pre-game today.

By Matttadelphia
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Today is Opening Night at the ballpark, and the Phillies look to go 2-0 this season. Bryce Harper will be honored as the National League MVP in a pre-game ceremony.

Here are the lineups.

For the Phillies:

Joe Girardi opts to go with Alec Bohm over Bryson Stott in a move that had fans on Twitter talking. Stott being held out of the lineup makes sense, with the lineup already lefty-heavy with a left-hander on the mound for the Oakland Athletics.

For the Athletics:

It’s the same lineup the Athletics deployed yesterday with the exception of Jed Lowrie now being the designated hitter and batting second.

GO PHILS. Let’s discuss.

