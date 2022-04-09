Gamethread 4/9: Athletics at Phillies

Today is Opening Night at the ballpark, and the Phillies look to go 2-0 this season. Bryce Harper will be honored as the National League MVP in a pre-game ceremony.
Back at it again. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 9, 2022
Joe Girardi opts to go with Alec Bohm over Bryson Stott in a move that had fans on Twitter talking. Stott being held out of the lineup makes sense, with the lineup already lefty-heavy with a left-hander on the mound for the Oakland Athletics.
⚾: 1:05pm PT vs. Phillies— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 9, 2022
It’s the same lineup the Athletics deployed yesterday with the exception of Jed Lowrie now being the designated hitter and batting second.
