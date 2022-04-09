Kyle Gibson helps Phillies beat Athletics 4-2

Hey Cole Irvin, bet you didn’t expect your former team to score four runs on you.

The bell is ringing again in South Philadelphia. The Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 in the second game of the season on Saturday evening.

Kyle Gibson delivered an electric performance in his season debut for the Phillies. In seven shutout innings, Gibson allowed two hits and racked up ten strikeouts. His start on Opening Night marked the fourth double-digit strikeout game of his 10-year career.

The 34-year-old joined Yu Darvish, Jose Berrios, and David Price as the only pitchers in MLB history to log seven innings pitched, no runs, no walks, and 10+ strikeouts while throwing 85 or fewer pitches.

Kyle Gibson: 4th start in MLB history with 7+ IP, no runs, no walks, and 10+ strikeouts in 85 or fewer pitches pic.twitter.com/B8ilIcweZx — Paul (@paul_boye) April 9, 2022

Kyle Gibson joins Zack Wheeler as the only Phillies in the last 25 years to go at least seven scoreless innings with 10+ strikeouts in their season debut.

Gibson isn’t the only one who deserves an honorable mention. Nick Castellanos hit his first home run that counts as a member of the Phillies in the first inning, but his bat went silent after that. He finished the game going 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs thanks to the home run.

Rhys Hoskins had himself a game, going 2-for-3 with one RBI. He homered in the sixth inning.

Rhys Hoskins - Philadelphia Phillies (1) pic.twitter.com/qem4jgi54k — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 9, 2022

Jean Segura followed up Hoskins’ homer with a home run of his own, and the Phillies went back-to-back for the first time this season. There will surely be more back-to-backs to come this season.

Jean Segura - Philadelphia Phillies (1) pic.twitter.com/glyranxE7b — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 9, 2022

Alec Bohm opened up his 2022 season with a double and ended the game going 2-for-2. His swing looked incredible, and it’s great we are finally seeing this version of Bohm. Hopefully, his game continues to improve throughout the season as we have lots and lots of baseball left to play.

Although the first couple of games of the season is against the Athletics, it’s encouraging to see this team fire on all cylinders and provide energy that is consistent with a team that is ready to win it all.

The Phillies will close out the season-opening series against Oakland on Sunday with a 1:05 first pitch.