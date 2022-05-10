Rise and Phight: 5/10/2022

West coast games are tough for those of us that live on the East coast. We want to watch them because it’s rare we stay up late enough to see the teams out there, but it’s just so late. Even still, most fans will probably watch a few innings before turning in.
Just wait until next year, when there’s more West coast games.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The story of Bryce Harper’s clubhouse speech is here, even though it didn’t help them sweep the doubleheader (wasn’t his fault!)
- With the Phillies playing Seattle, now is the perfect time to rehash the J.P. Crawford-Jean Segura trade from four years ago ($).
- Not gonna lie, this cracked me up when I saw it.
MLB news:
- Chris Woodward should stop whining so much about the Yankees.
- Remember that weird little exchange between Dan Bellino and Madison Bumgarner? Well, Bellino actually owned up to it and apologized for it.
- MLB is coming to London. Again. And again. And again.
- The Dodgers and Giants will become the first MLB teams to wear Pride hats on the field during a game.
