Phillies MLR 5/10/22: We had a bad day

Buffalo 14, Lehigh Valley 3

Ricardo Sanchez - 0.1 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, BB

Nick Maton - 1 for 2, R, 3 BB

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, BB

Leaving a pitcher out there to struggle like this is some real Joe Girardi stuff, huh? Better off just skipping through this recap.

Reading 6, Bowie 2

Noah Skirrow - 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, HBP, 0 GB, 3 FB

Simon Muzziotti - 0 for 2, R, BB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, R, 2 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 3, R, BB, K

Freylin Minyety - 1 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI

Reading scores all 6 of their runs in the 1st inning, but still win comfortably. Noah Skirrow doesn’t get the win, but does have 31 strikeouts to just 5 walks in 22 innings this season. Freylin Minyety has reached base safely in all 4 games he’s played since being called up to AA. Jhailyn Ortiz has had a heck of a month of May so far, slashing .345/.441/.621 in 8 games.

Bowling Green 4, Jersey Shore 3

Matt Russell - 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, K, 6 GB, 3 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, 3B, RBI (outfield assist, 2B)

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 4, 2 K

Casey Martin - 0 for 4, 3 K

McCarthy Tatum - 0 for 2, R, 2 BB, SB (fielding error)

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 4, 3 K

DJ Stewart - 2 for 4, R, 2B, RBI, K, SB

Andrick Nava - 0 for 1, R, RBI, BB

Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 3, 2 K

A bit of a dramatic ending to this one. Dominic Pipkin allowed the tying run in the bottom of the 8th, just after the BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the inning. Then Erubial Armenta enter the game hoping to push it to extra innings, but then promptly blew the game with a walk-off. The Jersey Shore offense could only muster up 4 hits all game. 7 of their 9 batters finished the game batting .211 or lower.

Daytona 6, Clearwater 1

Oswald Medina - 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 K, HR, HBP, 3 GB, 2 FB

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 3, BB, K

Yhoswar Garcia - 0 for 3, R, BB, K, SB (outfield assist, 2B)

Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 4, RBI

Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 4 (outfield assist, home)

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 3, K, SB

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 4

Alexeis Azuaje - 0 for 3, K, SB

Erick Brito - 0 for 3, K

Woof. Not only did the Thresher offense not have an extra-base hit in this game, they went 1 for 7 with RISP. The pitching got knocked around for 12 hits and only struck out 7. Not a winning recipe! Highlights really only include Garcia’s 21st stolen base, which is 2nd most in all of the minor leagues.