Gamethread 5/11: Phillies at Mariners

Today is the rubber match of this series, and the Phillies can really use a series win.

They’ve only won 2 series so far, and lost 7. And since they won the first one when they hosted the A’s, they’ve now lost 7 of their last 8 series.

They really need to start winning series, and (while a month ago would have been even better) today is as good a time as any to start.

Bailey Falter has been called up from AAA and will get the start today. Getting 5, or even 6, solid innings would be very welcome under the circumstances.

With a righty on the mound for Seattle, Bryson Stott is back at shortstop and batting 8th. Garrett Stubbs gets a start behind the plate for this day game after a night game, as J.T. Realmuto gets a needed day of rest. He leads the majors in innings caught, and by a wide margin:

1) Realmuto 226.0

2) Stallings 201.2

3) Hedges 192.2

4) Stallings 190.1

5) Maldonado 188.0

One of these is not like the others.



The Phillies will be facing Logan Gilbert, who has pitched very well so far in his second season: a stellar 1.36 ERA in 6 starts. Some of that is probably luck, but even his underlying stats translate to no worse than a very solid 3.00-3.50 ERA.

Former Phils first rounder J.P. Crawford is off to a hot start, and (maybe surprisingly) is batting cleanup for the Mariners*.

*(or Marine-ers as some might say)