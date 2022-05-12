Rise and Phight: 5/12/2022

The Phillies head to Los Angeles today as they begin a four game series against the Dodgers. Usually this feels like a series loss, but with the way the offense has been hitting, especially against the Mariners, there is a bit of optimism. Sure they’ll be facing some good pitching in L.A., but that’s what this team is constructed to beat. They’re built to have a deep enough lineup that someone, anyone, might get hot enough to carry the team. It should be interesting to watch.

