Rise and Phight: 5/12/2022

The Phillies head to Los Angeles today as they begin a four game series against the Dodgers. Usually this feels like a series loss, but with the way the offense has been hitting, especially against the Mariners, there is a bit of optimism. Sure they’ll be facing some good pitching in L.A., but that’s what this team is constructed to beat. They’re built to have a deep enough lineup that someone, anyone, might get hot enough to carry the team. It should be interesting to watch.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Covid has hit the Phillies pretty hard, so they traded for some depth in the rotation, grabbing Corey Oswalt from the Giants.
- Zack Wheeler is going to come off of the Covid list, reinforced by Bailey Falter. To help with all this, Matt Vierling was sent to Lehigh Valley.
- Francisco Morales made his major league debut the other day, so the scout who signed him was asked about him ($).
MLB news:
- Christian Yelich made some history yesterday, becoming only the sixth player in history to hit for three cycles.
- In a pretty big piece of news, MLB and minor league players have reached a settlement in their minimum wage lawsuit. The details, not yet released, should be very interesting.
