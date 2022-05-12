Phillies MLR 5/11/22: Is it time for Mark Appel to make his MLB debut?

Buffalo 4, Lehigh Valley 3

James Marvel - 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, HR, 3 WP, HBP, 9 GB, 3 FB

Mark Appel - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, K, 1 GB, 1 FB

Nick Maton - 1 for 3, R, BB, 2 K

Darick Hall - 0 for 4

Edgar Cabral - 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, K (throwing error)

Going 1 for 6 with RISP and only having one extra-base hit didn’t work out too well for the IronPigs last night. Defense-first Edgar Cabral hit his first HR of the season last night. Mark Appel threw a scoreless inning and has done so in 6 of his 8 appearance this season.

Bowie 5, Reading 1

Adam Leverett - 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 2 GB, 4 FB

Simon Muzziotti - 0 for 3, K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 4, 3 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 4, 3 K

Freylin Minyety - 2 for 3

This game was actually tied going into the 8th inning before reliever McKinley Moore gave up 4 runs to break it open. 23 year old Adam Leverett hasn’t been great this season, but does have 32 strikeouts to 9 walks in 28 innings this season. You have to wonder if any of this might play up in the ‘pen. The Fightin’s offense was held to just 4 hits in the game.

Jersey Shore 9, Bowling Green 3

Griff McGarry - 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K, HBP, 2 GB, 1 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 5, RBI

Ethan Wilson - 2 for 4, BB, K

Casey Martin - 1 for 5, 2 R, K

Nick Matera - 2 for 4, R, 2B, 2 K

McCarthy Tatum - 2 for 4, R, 3B, RBI, K, SB

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 4, R, 3 K, SB

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, 2 R, HR, BB

DJ Stewart - 1 for 4, R, 2 RBI, SB

This is exactly what you want to see out of Griff McGarry. A boatload of strikeouts to no walks. He didn’t get the win (that went to Ethan Lindow who gave up 2 runs after him), but McGarry is up to 22 strikeouts to 3 walks in 11.1 innings as he gets stretched out. Offense, in this economy? The BlueClaws remembered they could hit the ball in this one, combining for 10 hits. Jared Carr blasted his 1st HR of the season.

Clearwater 8, Daytona 4

Gabriel Cotto - 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, WP, 5 GB, 0 FB

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K, SB (throwing error)

Yhoswar Garcia - 2 for 5, R, 3B, 3 RBI, K, SB

Hao Yu Lee - 0 for 2, 3 BB

Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, K

Arturo De Freitas - 2 for 3, 2 R, 3B, 2 BB

Micah Yonamine - 0 for 3, R, 2 BB, K

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 3, R, RBI, BB, SB

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 4, RBI, K

Erick Brito - 1 for 4, R, K (fielding error)

The 21 year old 6’5 Gabriel Cotto has had some control issues this season (10 walks in 20 innings, but has struck out 23 in this short season. Clearwater jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning with a 4-spot and never looked back. Jadiel Sanchez launched his 3rd HR of the season, a solo shot in the 5th. Yhoswar Garcia stole his 22nd base of the season, which puts him 4 SBs off the MiLB lead.